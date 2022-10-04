SHILLONG: Current governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brigadier (retired) BD Mishra – on Tuesday took charge as the new governor of Meghalaya.

Mishra was administered the oath of office as Meghalaya governor by acting chief justice of Meghalaya – Justice Harman Singh Thangkhiew.

The oath taking ceremony was held at Meghalaya Raj Bhawan in Shillong.

Brigadier (retired) BD Mishra, who is serving as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, was given the additional charge as Meghalaya governor after the tenure of Satya Pal Malik as governor of Meghalaya ended on Tuesday (October 4).

Top politicians from the state of Meghalaya, including Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, home minister Lahkmen Rymbui were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

“Look forward to his (BD Mishra) counsel and support as we further Meghalaya’s development,” said CM Conrad Sangma.