TURA: Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak will be rearrested by the police on Wednesday.

The court of Tura chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has allowed the arrest of Bernard Marak in connection with the case related to his activities at the Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce.

The Meghalaya BJP leader will be arrested by the police from the Tura district jail.

He will then be produced at the court again where the police will seek his custody.

Earlier on Tuesday, vice president of the Meghalaya unit of the BJP – Bernard Marak, who was arrested under multiple charges, was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Bernard Marak has been sent to judicial custody in the case related to recovery of explosives from his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Moreover, the court has also denied bail to the Meghalaya BJP leader in the case related to running of prostitution racket at his farmhouse.

Bernard Marak was booked under Immoral Trafficking Act 1956, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and the Explosives Substances Act 1908.