Tripura Exit Poll 2023 results

India Today-Axis My India predicted that BJP-IPFT will retain power in Tripura, with the saffron party likely to win 36-45 seats.

Left is likely to win 6-11 seats while Congress will not win any seats.

As per India Today-My Axis India, the BJP-IPFT alliance is likely to bag 45 per cent of the vote share, while the Left-Congress combine may get 32 per cent of the vote share.

27 per cent of people who took part in the exit poll want Manik Saha to be the Tripura chief minister.

Matrize exit poll predicts BJP+ will win with 29-36 seats in Tripura

According to Matriz, Left + Congress is likely to win 13-21 seats while Tipra Motha may get 11-16 seats.

Nagaland Exit Poll 2023 results

Zee News-Matrize exit poll has predicted a huge win for BJP-NDPP in Nagaland with 35-43 seats. Congress is likely to get one to three seats while NPF will bag two to five seats.

Axis My India predicts BJP+NDPP will win 38-48 seats in Nagaland.

According to TimesNow-ETG, the BJP+NDPP alliance will secure 39-39 seats in Nagaland.

Meghalaya Exit Poll 2023 results

Matrize exit poll has predicted a hung Assembly in Meghalaya. According to Matrize, NPP will emerge as the single largest party in Meghalaya with 21 to 26 seats.

It predicted eight to 13 seats for Trinamool Congress and six to 11 seats for BJP.

According to the Time Now-ETG Research exit poll, NPP will win 18 to 26 seats in Meghalaya.

It predicted Trinamool Congress will win 8-14 seats and Congress two to five seats.

Axis My India exit poll predicted 18-24 seats for NPP in Meghalaya.

According to it, Congress will win 6 to 12 seats and BJP is likely to get 4 to 8 seats.