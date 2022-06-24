The Meghalaya unit of Youth Congress has slammed the Centre’s new Agnipath scheme.

The Meghalaya Youth Congress has said that the Agnipath scheme is Centre’s shorth-term measure to solve unemployment.

The Meghalaya Youth Congress said that the Agnipath scheme is “nothing but a condescending approach by the central government to solve short term unemployment problem in the country”.

“It is meant only to put the country’s trajectory in a downward spiral not long from now,” the Meghalaya youth Congress said.

The Meghalaya Youth Congress said that the scheme is an attempt by the BJP-led central government to cater to the party’s corporate friends by creating an uneducated, lower-wage workforce to serve their requirements.

“The scheme has been forced upon the throats of young people without any consideration for the existing aspirants who have appeared for exams and pre-medical tests as per the recruitment procedure in the defence sector,” the Meghalaya Youth Congress added.

The Meghalaya Youth Congress further termed the Agnipath scheme as “ill-conceived and haphazard scheme”.

Meghalaya Youth Congress vice president Banphira Lang Basaiawmoit said: “The Agnipath scheme has proved to be the biggest thorn that pricks the aspirations and dreams of every Indian youth who wants to serve the country by joining the Indian Armed Forces.”

“The youths selected under the Agnipath scheme will be categorised as Agniveers. The contractual job for four years raises more questions than answers; what will become of the majority of the Agniveers after the four years of service? Youths are forced to compulsory retirement. This scheme does not ensure any benefit or assurances to the youths after the four years of service,” the Meghalaya Youth Congress added.