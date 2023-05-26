SHILLONG: As many as four districts in the Northeast state of Meghalaya have been affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF).

African Swine Fever (ASF) is a virus that causes a haemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates among domesticated pigs.

Over 100 pigs in four districts of Meghalaya have died due to African Swine Fever (ASF).

“At least 117 pigs have died in 4 districts of the state affecting 11 villages,” Meghalaya veterinary and animal husbandry department secretary Dr Manjunatha C told PTI.

He added: “The deaths have occurred since last month and they tested positive for ASF.”

The four ASF affected Meghalaya districts are: West Garo Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and West Khasi Hills.

According to the official, 50 pigs death were reported from a government farm in Dalu in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Another 40 pigs died in eight villages in Ri-Bhoi and 22 pigs reportedly died in Nongstoin town of West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, 5 pig deaths have been reported from a government farm at Pynursla in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.