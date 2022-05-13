Meghalaya is gearing up to follow the footsteps of other sister states of the Northeast – Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh – to tackle the menace of drug abuse.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has directed the state home department and the police to prepare an action plan to tackle the increasing menace of drug abuse in the state.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has asked the state home department and the police to prepare the action plan against drug abuse within ten days.

The Meghalaya chief minister informed that the home and police departments have been asked to submit a report on the actions taken thus far against drug abuse.

The report which will be submitted by the Meghalaya home and police departments will also list proposals and support needed to tackle the menace of drug abuse in the state.

“Wherever I go, elders and locals of those areas always mentioned about the menace of drugs,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya CM added: “Held detailed discussions with social welfare department to come up with a comprehensive plan to deal with the issue of drug menace in the state.”

“Have directed the officials to come up with measures within the next 10 days,” he further said.