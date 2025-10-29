Shillong: Just ahead of next year’s autonomous district council elections, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) vice-president and former minister Zenith Sangma stepped down from the party and its primary membership on Tuesday.

He ended his his three-year association with the AITC.

“In a resignation letter addressed to the party leadership, Zenith Sangma said the decision came “after much thought and reflection,” describing it as a difficult but necessary step to pursue a new path that aligns with his personal vision and the aspirations of the people he serves,” reports India TodayNE.

“This has not been an easy decision. My journey with the AITC has been filled with invaluable experiences, lessons, and memories. I will always remain grateful for the trust, support, and friendship I received from colleagues, workers, and well-wishers throughout my tenure with the party,” said Sangma, brother of Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma.

He thanked All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and its Meghalaya unit “for the opportunities given to him, adding that he wishes the party continued success in its mission to serve the people of the region and the nation.”

“Every phase in life has its time and purpose. Today, I feel it is the right moment for me to move on and begin a new chapter — one that aligns more closely with my personal vision and the aspirations I hold for the people I serve,” he stated.

Also Read: Meghalaya: KHADC defends justice rules, citing full powers under Sixth Schedule

As per political observers “Zenith may return to the Congress, the party where he began his political career and served as a minister in earlier governments, though no official confirmation has been made from either side.”

The TMC leadership hasn’t officially reacted to the action.