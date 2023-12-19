Guwahati: The Meghalaya State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) has been conferred with the prestigious 3rd LDC Excellence Award 2023 in the Emerging SLDC category.

This remarkable achievement, bestowed by the esteemed jury members, recognises the SLDC’s exemplary performance and dedication to efficient power grid management.

The award ceremony took place at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

The Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA), in collaboration with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) and IIT, Delhi, hosted the event, presenting both the 3rd LDC Excellence Award and the 12th GRID-INDIA Power System Awards (GIPSA), formerly known as the POSOCO Power System Awards. Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Director (Transmission) of Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Limited (MePTCL), A. Kharpan and Superintending Engineer of Meghalaya SLDC, T. Gidon, received the award on behalf of the state of Meghalaya.

Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), Sanjay Goyal, said, “We feel incredibly proud and grateful for receiving this prestigious recognition. The award is a testament to the hard work and unwavering dedication of the entire Meghalaya SLDC team in ensuring a reliable and efficient power supply and Grid Management in the state. This achievement would not have been possible without the support and hard work of the team, which works round the clock.”

The Meghalaya SLDC has consistently set the benchmark for operational excellence within the emerging SLDC category. Their innovative practices, efficient resource management and dedication to grid stability have demonstrably contributed to the smooth functioning of the Indian Power Grid.