Guwahati: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday graced the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) Programme organised by the Meghalaya government at Tura’s Baljek Airport.

During her visit, the President also laid the foundation stone for the new integrated administration complex, marking a significant step towards enhanced administrative capabilities in the region.

Dignitaries in attendance included Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Minister of Community & Rural Development Abu Taher Mondal, and Minister of Education Rakkam A Sangma among others.

Reflecting on the women of Meghalaya and the SHGs, President Murmu said, “I have interacted with many women SHGs and noted that they are all happier and more satisfied after they started earning and contributing economically to the family. I have witnessed the same confidence and energy among all women present here today.”

“The idea of women-led development can be implemented only when women get the freedom to implement their choices. I do not mean that women can make decisions only if they are the earning member of the family but economic self-reliance definitely brings a better self-confidence in women,” the President added.

Lauding the efforts of the Conrad Sangma-led government, the President spoke about different SHGs of Meghalaya and said that these initiatives are like the ‘lakhpati didi’ (millionaire sister).

“These initiatives aim to transfer the rural economy and improve the quality of life of the rural people by promoting women’s entrepreneurship. The people need to take all the opportunities that the government is providing them. It is said ‘ek akela thak jayega, milkar bojh uthana,’ (alone one will get tired, let us lift it together), and the SHGs reflect the same where the women come into groups and empower themselves, receive financial support from the government, banks and other institutions.”

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Sangma said, “We express our earnest gratitude to our President for her maiden visit to our state. Being the first tribal President of the country is indeed a very special moment for each one of us. In Meghalaya, we had less than 4,600 SHGs when he took over the government in 2018. In mere 5-6 years, we have been able to raise this number of groups to nearly 45,000.”

“Today, almost one woman from every rural household is a part of one SHG or the other. Our government does not believe in scheme-based development. We believe in a stakeholder-based approach, a purpose-driven approach, for the youth, women and the farmers of Meghalaya,” Chief Minister Sangma added.

The highlight of the event was a compelling success story presented by an SHG member Venella D Sangma, who spoke about how the support from the government transformed her hardships into opportunities for growth.

The President went down the dais and talked to hundreds of women in person, listened to their stories visited the stalls, and gave them suggestions for growth.

Following this, President Murmu participated in the disbursement of the community investment fund amounting to Rs 25 crore and loans worth Rs 32 crore, reaffirming the government’s commitment to empowering local communities.

Additionally, the President awarded certificates to three exemplary SHGs and three village organisations, recognising their outstanding contributions to community development.

After the successful programme at the Baljek airport, President Murmu proceeded to Shillong to lay the foundation stone for the Shillong Peak ropeway project and inaugurate other key infrastructure projects, further underlining the government’s dedication to fostering progress and connectivity in the region.