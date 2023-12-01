Meghalaya launches awareness campaign to combat pneumonia

Guwahati: The Government of Meghalaya, through the Health Department, took a significant step towards eradicating Pneumonia from the state with the launch of the Social Awareness Action to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) initiative.

R.M Kurbah, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District on Thursday launched the Social Awareness Action to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) at the Community Hall in Rangbihbih, East Khasi Hills, marking a crucial effort in combating this health challenge.

Highlighting the initiative’s focus on health awareness, Kurbah urged the villagers to come forward to link their Aadhaar with the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS).

She also said one of the strategies to tackle child mortality from Pneumonia is the introduction of the Pneumococcal (PCV) vaccine into the state’s immunization schedule. This vaccine aims to significantly reduce pneumonia cases among children.

Recognizing the gravity of pneumonia-related child mortality, the Government of India initiated the SAANS (Social Awareness and Action to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully) campaign in November 2019. The campaign’s launch in Meghalaya underlines the state’s dedicated efforts to combat pneumonia effectively and with a focused approach, she added.

This initiative aligns with the state’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens, especially the vulnerable child population, by introducing crucial vaccination measures and fostering health awareness through community engagement.

The event witnessed the presence of PT Passah, MCS, Project Director of DRDA, Dr. L. Kharmuti, District M&CH, Dr B Mawlong and others.