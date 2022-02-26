Guwahati: Three persons were arrested by the Meghalaya Police near the Assam-Meghalaya border in Ri-Bhoi for allegedly carrying a huge quantity of explosives.

As per reports, the police based on specific information had set up a checkpoint at the Byrnihat area.

Based on the input, the police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01BE-3800.

From the vehicle, the police seized nine cartons filled with gelatin sticks along with 50 electric and 2000 ordinary detonators.

Also Read: Assam: Meet for opportunities on solar power plants in tea estates and factories held

The gelatin sticks on being weighed turned out to be 209.93 kg.

The occupants of the vehicle failed to produce any documents that could claim the legality of the consignment.

Also Read: Assam: Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 crore seized in Nagaon

On further investigation, they were found to be involved in illegal activities and were detained.

The Nongpoh Police filed a case under section 5(A) of the Explosives Substances Act.

The consignment was suspected to have been taken for use in stone quarries.