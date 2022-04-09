Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has suggested to the state government to approach the Centre for sanction for the construction of a road in the East Garo Hills district.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee while hearing a PIL filed by advocate Arnold G Momin on Thursday said the state could approach the respective union ministry for an in-principle sanction for the construction of the road, the absence of which is creating a lot of suffering for the local people

“In the event, the Union declines to release funds for such purpose, the Union may be impleaded and the reasons for declining the proposal may be ascertained. In the event an in-principle approval is obtained, an abstract of costs should be prepared within two weeks and submitted so that the work in such regard can be commenced at the earliest and without undue delay,” the bench said.

Momin in his petition submitted that there is no proper road between Chiminmingre and Kakwa Duragre and hundreds of villagers in the area face daily difficulties in commuting.

The petition said a proper road needs to be constructed between Jakopgre and Kakwa Duragre via Rongrekgre, a distance of about 7.70 km.

According to the petitioner, residents of villages in and around Kakwa Duragre who require to regularly travel to Jakopgre or to Cheminmingre have only a kutcha road and at least one section where a river has to be crossed.

During the rainy season, it is dangerous to try and cross the river and the condition of the existing kutcha road deteriorated