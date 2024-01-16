Guwahati: In a splendid ceremony held at the PA Sangma Stadium, the Meghalaya Games 2024 was inaugurated on Monday (January 15) in Tura, Meghalaya, marking the commencement of the state’s marquee multi-sport event.

President of India Droupadi Murmu graced the occasion with her presence and officially inaugurated the games, emphasizing the importance of sports in fostering unity and excellence among the youth.

The event also witnessed the esteemed presence of dignitaries including Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma, Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, Agatha K Sangma, Member of Parliament of Tura, and other prominent leaders of the state.

In her inaugural address, President Droupadi Murmu said, “I am delighted to address the inauguration ceremony of the multi-sport event, Meghalaya Games. I am happy to note that this opening ceremony of the Meghalaya Games is being held at the PA Sangma Football Stadium, the country’s largest pre-engineered composite football stadium. I pay my homage to Late PA Sangma, former Chief Minister of Meghalaya and the former Speaker of Lok Sabha.”

“PA Sangma was the first tribal Speaker of the Lok Sabha and also the first Speaker from the Northeast. There is an urgent need to support the talent from the tribal areas and groom them to become professional sportspersons. I am happy to note that the society of Northeast encourages women to play and join sports as a profession. I am confident that the Meghalaya Games will encourage athletes for excellence, promote competitiveness and create a vibrant sporting ecosystem,” President Murmu added.

The President of India then lauded the performers at the opening ceremony, stating, “My sincere and heartfelt wishes for the performers of Garo, Khasi and Jaintia tribes, who braved the cold and some stood bare bodied in their traditional attires for three to four hours waiting. It shows the great sportsman spirit.”

Chief Minister Sangma while thanking the President for her esteemed presence said, “It is my honour to welcome in our midst the President of India Droupadi Murmu on her maiden visit to Meghalaya. This game is not just an event but an investment in the most important asset of the state of Meghalaya youth of the state. The returns on this investment will be there for the generations to come. Creating opportunities for them to excel in sports and other fields of human achievement is the single most priority of our government.”

“We are in the process of building new sports infrastructures at every level. We have ensured that the youth channelize their potential in the right direction. The presence of the President of India will remain a historic moment in the history of this beautiful state of Meghalaya. I once again thank all the members across different committees who are working tirelessly to make the Meghalaya Games successful,” the Chief Minister added.

Meghalaya Games, reinstated in 2021-22 after a hiatus of 16 years, is a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting competitive excellence in the state’s sporting ecosystem. A prime focus of the Meghalaya Games is to not only revive but also highlight the traditional sports of the state.

The participants across all the districts of Meghalaya will take part in the three traditional games, namely ‘Mawpoin’ (a Khasi traditional game where two teams try to raise a pyramid of stones and get all the opposing team members ‘out’), ‘Rah Mukhrah’ (a Jaintia traditional game where the competitors carry a raw heavy rounded rock to the finishing line achieving the title of ‘KI MAR’) and ‘Wa’pong Sika’ (a Garo traditional game where two teams compete to push a bamboo pole towards the opponent’s goal post).

Sports Minister of Meghalaya Shakliar Warjri said, “It is with profound pride and unwavering enthusiasm that I stand before you today, not only as your Sports Minister but as a fellow enthusiast of the sporting spirit. I am delighted to witness the commencement of the 5th Meghalaya Games, a vibrant tapestry woven from the tireless efforts of departments, volunteers, and young athletes, is truly an inspiration. The emblem of this event, the Hill Mynah, aptly reflects the spirit of Meghalaya. Its wings, emblazoned with the Olympic flame and the colours of our diverse tribes, symbolize not only aspiration but also unity.”

The 5th edition of the Meghalaya Games, to be held till January 20, 2024, in Tura, promises to be the largest gathering of athletes yet, with over 3,000 participants competing across 22 sporting disciplines.

This includes two demonstration sports, sport climbing and softball. The organisation of the inaugural ceremony at the PA Sangma Stadium also symbolizes the pace of development in the state with the engineering marvel being completed in such a short time.

The Meghalaya Games 2024, with its grand inauguration, set the stage for a week-long celebration of athleticism, culture and camaraderie, leaving an indelible mark on Meghalaya’s sporting legacy.