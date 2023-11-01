Guwahati: The menace of unauthorised check gates and toll gates has come to the notice of the East East Khasi Hills district administration.

The authorities have strictly forbidden to operation of any check gates or toll gates along the district’s major district roads, state and national highways.

The District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills, RM Kurbah has stated that any disobedience in this regard will be firmly dealt with in accordance with the law.

Kurbah said that she has received numerous complaints, reports, and grievances about the same and this needs to be dealt with at the earliest.

The administration is going to take very strict action about the operation of any unlicensed toll gates along East Khasi Hills’ major district roads, state highways, and national highways.

The magistrate further added that there is a ‘zero-tolerance ‘policy for such illegal activities going across the district.