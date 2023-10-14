Agartala: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, asserted on Saturday that he would not stand idly by if anyone tried to assert dominance over the Northeast region and sought to tamper with the rich cultural tapestry and traditions of its indigenous communities.

Addressing a substantial gathering at Khumulwng in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) during a Tipra Motha rally, Sangma underlined, “The Northeast is home to myriad indigenous communities, and if you delve into our history, you’ll find that our indigenous leaders have tirelessly championed the causes of our people for decades.”

“While our ideologies may differ, our ultimate objectives and aspirations remain aligned. Significant strides have been taken. Our people are resolutely vocal in safeguarding this sacred land, preserving our time-honored culture and traditions, and securing a promising future for the youth and women of this region.”

Sangma stressed that regional leaders have consistently advocated for the well-being of future generations.

“We don’t harbor animosity towards anyone. Our aim is harmonious coexistence and the holistic development of the Northeast within the broader Indian framework. However, if anyone seeks to wrest away our sacred land or attempts to tamper with our cultural heritage and traditions, endangering the prospects of our youth, we will not remain silent.”

“We are staunch patriots and are committed to the nation’s welfare. Yet, should any harm befall our indigenous community, we shall not stand idly by. Have faith that one day you will prevail, and progress you must, for the benefit of generations yet to come.” he added.

He further called for unity among all indigenous communities in the Northeast and assured them that every effort would be made to voice their concerns in the parliament.