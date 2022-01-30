On Sunday, a suspected bomb blast took place in the Police Bazar of Shillong.

There has been no report of any casualty during the blast.

The blast took place near a business establishment named Delhi Misthan Bhandar.

A police source said that the cause of the explosion or who is behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained but there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties.

A bomb squad has been deployed following the incident and the entire area has been cordoned to trace for any suspicious activities.

The police further said that the explosion did not cause any risk to human life as the area was under the Sunday lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

As of now, the area has been sealed by police and security personnel to prevent any further activities.