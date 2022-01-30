DIMAPUR: The BJP deciding to go it alone in upcoming Manipur elections is a big challenge to secular like-minded voters, said the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC).

Saying that the BJP dumping the Nationalist Democratic Party (NDPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) is a pity, Pradesh Congress president K Therie on Sunday said enough strength and power has been given to the saffron party to stand on its own endangering the future of tribals, minorities, and especially freedom of religion.

While NDPP, BJP and NPF are partners in the present Nagaland government, NPF is an alliance partner in the Manipur government.

“As tribals, we are too simple, too short-sighted, too short-tempered, lack tolerance and patience, cannot remember the past and cannot see the future. We forget history and even our ancestors for temporary gains, temporary pleasure and temporary riches. We talk of our rights without understanding the other side of the coin,” Therie said in a release.

He said the BJP has its own dream of ‘communal nationalism’.

“For them, it is Hindustan, with one language – Hindi and one religion – Hinduism. We as tribal people do not fit in the RSS/BJP’s idea of nationalism. We need freedom of religion. We cannot compromise our identity, culture, customs and social practices,” he said.

