Imphal: In an unfortunate incident, a 32-year-old medical student who hails from Sikkim was found dead inside his hostel room at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal.

The deceased has been identified as Baktaraj Sharma, 32, a resident of Ranka Lower Lingdum East Sikkim.

The postgraduate medical student Baktaraj Sharma is the son of Delliraj Sharma from Sikkim, according to reports.

The deceased was found dead on the bed of his hostel room on Monday afternoon, the hospital officials said on Tuesday.

The body is now lying at the mortuary of the Institute for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

A case has been registered and an official inquiry to determine the cause of a violent or unexpected death is under progress, official reports said.

Further investigation into the matter is going on.