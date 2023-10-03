Imphal: Defying curfew, hundreds of people, mostly youths wearing black masks on their mouths took out a mass silent protest rally on Tuesday, seeking justice and condemning the ongoing communal violence rampant in the strife-torn state.

The rally organized by the Youths of Khurai (Khurai Panna) area of the Imphal East District started at Khabeisoi and converged at Khurai, a distance of about 1.5 km.

The protesters held festoons, banners, and placards which sought to restore peace from the bloodshed by the non-indigenous against the indigenous.

They demanded implementation of NRC in Manipur, resettlement of the inmates in their home towns/villages, no separate administration and complete stoppage of any crime against women and innocent children.

Sana Mangang, a leader of the protesters told the newsmen that over 175 individuals were killed in the communal frenzy that erupted on May 3, 2023, between the Meiteis and Kukis.

She called on the warring groups to eschew the path of violence to achieve peace for the betterment of future generations.

The government has imposed an indefinite curfew in the Khurai area of the Imphal East district in view of the prevailing situation.