New Delhi/Imphal: The prevailing crisis in this strife-torn border state reportedly cast a shadow in the national capital following an FIR lodged with the police on the beating of two men and an equal number of women from a majority community from Manipur.

The four Meiteis from Manipur were reportedly assaulted by nine persons on a street at night in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony on Thursday night as captured on mobile from a balcony across the street.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against those unknown accused after the video has been shared widely on social media across the country, especially in Delhi.

One of the male victims told the newsmen that he along with his wife, and his sister was dropping a friend home after dinner at 11 pm on that fateful date when three persons from another community approached him to drop them off at Munirka in south Delhi.

All of a sudden, some persons attacked and beat them severely.

The faces of two of the accused are seen on CCTV footage, the complainant told newsmen after filing the FIR.

Police took the man to a hospital, where doctors indicated serious assault due to abrasion on the knees, redness and swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the forehead.

In the ongoing violence in the state, over 61, people were displaced to their homestead and 180 individuals were killed. The violence started on May 3, 2023. It is reportedly casting its shadow in other parts of the country amid law protectors trying to maintain peace.