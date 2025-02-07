Imphal: The World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) has demanded the central government blacktopping of a locally constructed 343 km ring road encircling all valley districts of Manipur.

The WLZIC Churachandpur district headquarters, Manipur, in a memorandum submitted to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through the District Commissioner, Churachandpur urging to complete the proposed project within this calendar year 2025.

The memorandum states that the locally constructed ring road spanned across several hill districts of the state including Tengnopupal, Chandel, Churachandour, Noney, Kangpokpi, and Ukhrul, and will play a crucial role in boosting trade, commerce, and tourism in the area.

Moreover, it will provide better connectivity to the local population, facilitating easier access to markets, schools, hospitals, and other essential services.

It also appealed to the government for blacktopping of the locally constructed ring road from Molnoi (Pallen) to Laloiphai via Tolbung-Leimata (Churachandpur) via Joujangtek (Noney) to Khengjang via Saikul (Kangpokpi) to Litan (Ukhrul) through Tengnoupal of Khongjai hills (1741-42) later Kuki hills (1852-1949) of Outer Manipur, India stretching approximately 343 km as the Kukis could no longer access to Imphal and use the existing Highways in Inner Manipur since May 3, 2023

Notably, WKZIC was declared as an unlawful organization under section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Manipur Cabinet in their emergency meeting in November 2023.