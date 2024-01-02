IMPHAL: Violence seems to have returned to the Northeast state of Manipur.

At least four people have been reportedly killed in a firing incident in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Meanwhile, another fourteen persons have also reportedly sustained injuries in the firing incident.

Medical condition of most of the injured persons are stated to be critical.

The incident reportedly took place at Lilong Chingjao in Thoubal district of Manipur on Monday (January 01).

Armed miscreants reportedly opened indiscriminate fire at people.

According to reports, the armed miscreants were donning police uniforms and came in four vehicles.

With sudden resurgence of violence in Manipur, indefinite curfew has been imposed in all the valley districts.

On the other hand, additional forces have also been reportedly moved to sensitive locations in the state.