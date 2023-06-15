IMPHAL: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Thursday (June 15), stated that the ongoing violence in the Northeast state of Manipur must come to an end.

The VHP stated that the violent clashes in Manipur have resulted in “huge losses” to the state.

The organisation has appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace so as normalcy can return to the state.

“As the violence in Manipur had made huge losses to society, VHP appeals for peace in the state and violence must be ceased immediately,” Milind Parande, the organisation’s secretary general, said.

He added: “We are already into the relief work, which will further be advanced.”

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.