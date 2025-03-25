Imphal: Manipur Police arrested a female and a male insurgent from the Kangleipak Communist Party -People’s War Group (KCP PWG), a Maoist separatist militant group, in a fresh crackdown on insurgents and their support networks in the southern Imphal West district.

According to police, the team recovered a cache of arms and ammunition following the insurgents’ confession during spot interrogation.

The central forces and civil police carried out the joint operations over the past 24 hours.

Manipur Police based on intelligence input arrested the KCP (PWG), cadres namely, Sarangthem Dinesh (26) and Sanasam Malemnganbi Chanu (23), a female rebel from Wangoi Laxmi Bazaar area under Wangoi-PS, Imphal West District.

The insurgents attempted to extort money from shops when the police detained them. Authorities seized a two-wheeler and a mobile handset from their possession.

After the spot inquiry, the joint team launched yet another operation and seized a warlike store of weapons from the areas of Shamushang Shantipur Maning Leikai near one Fish Farm hut in the same district.

During the operation, the team recovered one SLR with a Magazine, a DBBL Gun, two 36 Hand Grenade without detonators, three Gren Smoke Hand Grenade, 4 Tube Launching sets, two Baofeng Sets, a Smoke Grenade, 3 Head Gears, and two Magazines of LMG.