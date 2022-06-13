Imphal: One of the senior-most leaders of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (PLA), Irom Ibotombi Meitei on Monday surrendered before Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal.

The development comes a week after 14 cadres belonging to United Tribal Liberation Army-James (UTLA-J), including its chairman, laid down arms before Manipur Rifles in Imphal.

“In yet another encouraging development, Lt Colonel of underground outfit RPF (PLA), Irom Ibotombi Meitei have surrendered today,” CM Biren Singh said in a tweet.

Singh, accompanied by state chief secretary Rajesh Kumar and Manipur DGP P Doungel,welcomed Irom Ibotombi Meitei, who went by the aliases of Ibotomba, Keirungba and Chingkhei.

56-year-old Ibotombi, who is a resident of Nambol Thangtek, joined the outfit in 1994-1995.

Before joining the mainstream, Ibotombi was the RPF (PLA) outfit's deputy assistant secretary of health and family welfare, chief minister Singh said.

Singh further said that the homecoming of the outlawed active senior RPF (PLA) member marks a new beginning towards restoring peace in the state.

“The government will uphold the commitment of Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit in the state to ‘not use a single bullet of lodge FIRs’ against any underground cadre who is ready to lay down arms and join the mainstream,” said Singh.

CM Biren Singh also assured that the state government will make all arrangements to ensure security and rehabilitation of the surrendered rebels.