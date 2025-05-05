Guwahati: On May 5, 2025, the Supreme Court examined a sealed forensic report on audio recordings allegedly implicating former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the 2023 ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the investigation is ongoing. The Bench, after reviewing the report, suggested that Mehta consult further with officials and file an updated report, with the next hearing set for the week of July 21.

The petition, filed by NGO Kuki Organisation for Human Trust through advocate Prashant Bhushan, called for a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into leaked audio clips, which allegedly show Singh’s involvement in orchestrating violence.

The petition cited a Truth Labs report suggesting a 93% match to Singh’s voice, though Mehta dismissed the credibility of the private lab’s findings.

The NGO claims the 48-minute audio recording from August 2024 reveals the former CM’s central role in planning attacks against Kuki-dominated areas, leading to widespread deaths and destruction.

Despite the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, the petitioners argue that more accountability is needed.