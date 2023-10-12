IMPHAL: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, has backed its previous decision to transfer Manipur high court judge – justice MV Muralidaran to the Calcutta high court.

Rejecting justice MV Muralidaran’s request to either shift him to his parent Madras high court or not transfer him at all from Manipur, the Supreme Court collegium stated that the decision to transfer him to the Calcutta high court was taken for better administration of justice.

Notably, a bench of justice MV Muralidharan, on March 27 this year, had directed the Manipur government to consider a representation seeking scheduled tribe (ST) status to majority Meiteis in the state.

This direction by the Manipur high court bench comprising justice MV Muralidharan is believed to be one of the reasons for tensions between the Meiteis and Kukis in the states that subsequently led to breaking out of ethnic violence between the two communities.

Justice MV Muralidharan had directed the Manipur government to consider the representation seeking ST status to the majority Meitei community in the state and approach the central government within four weeks.

“On October 9, 2023, the Collegium proposed the transfer of Mr Justice M V Muralidaran, Judge, High Court of Manipur [PHC: Madras], to the High Court at Calcutta, for better administration of justice.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted one of the judges of the Supreme Court who, being conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Manipur, is in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer,” it said.