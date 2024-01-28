GUWAHATI: At a time when the Manipur government is intensifying its efforts to strengthen strategic measures to combat the persistent attacks by militants on the state police commandos stationed in Tengnoupal district’s violence-hit Moreh, a significant number of school students on Saturday (January 27) staged a sit-in protest in the Indo-Myanmar bordering town seeking resumption of regular classes.

Moreh has been grappling with intense firing since the eruption of the ongoing ethnic conflict in the restive state on May 3, 2023, resulting in destruction of thousands of homes, shops, thousands fleeing the town, casualties and injuries, including that of the security forces.

Among the casualties is Moreh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand Kumar, who was gunned down with a sniper on October 31 while on duty.

Expressing their concerns over the impact of the ongoing conflict on their education, the students took to the streets holding placards and shouting slogans like, “education, our birthright” and “we want reopening of schools.”

The students, drawn from 36 government and private schools in Moreh said that their future has been jeopardised.

In response to the heightened attacks on state forces in Moreh, leading to the tragic deaths of the two jawans, the Manipur government has established a strategic post in and around the town. According to official sources, some combatant police officers have relocated to the town and commenced duty.