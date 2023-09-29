Imphal: The medical students mostly from the Meitei community from Manipur gathered at the premises of the Prime Medical College, Rampur in Bangladesh on Thursday night.

They staged candlelight protests over the killings of two teenage Meitei students – Phijam Hemanjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi alias Luwanganbi (17) by the armed Kuki miscreants amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Supriya Bhattarai, a leader of the students stated that the authorities should hand over the dead bodies of the two students to the next of kin of their families at the earliest. The two students went missing after they went out on a motorcycle on July 6 in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. They have been assumed dead after their photographs surfaced on social media on September 25.

Bhattarai also said that the students in their college can feel the pain of the family members of the deceased. “We strongly condemned the act of the Kuku militants for their killing of innocent students.”

The festoons and placards were stalled at the protest site. It read, “We are demanding early justice for the killing of two students.”

The student leader further stated that the culprits must be arrested soon and punished according to the law of the Indian government.

There are around 15, 000 Meitei who are living in four different districts in Bangladesh, namely Sylhet District, Moulvibazar District, Sunamganj District, and Habiganj District.