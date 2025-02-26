Imphal: The Manipur State Unit Shiva Sena president, M Tombi, urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to direct law enforcement personnel to pursue disarmament offenses without bias, targeting the disruptive activists causing unrest in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Imphal on Wednesday, M Tombi claimed that counter-offensives by central and state forces appeared partial at this point.

He pointed out that arrests of insurgents and anti-social elements, as well as the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives, and warlike stores, have primarily occurred in the valley districts of Manipur, according to media reports.

While welcoming the Governor’s call to secure illegal arms as an initial step to restore normalcy, M Tombi stated that operations against disruptive activists and militant extremists must also intensify in the sensitive hill districts.

Responding to a question about the protection of unarmed villagers, particularly the Meities, M Tombi stated that the Governor would be responsible if armed miscreants killed unarmed individuals.

He also strongly condemned the security forces’ actions against village volunteers before the deadline, warning that it could undermine the peace initiative of the Manipur Governor and potentially lead to further unrest in the state.