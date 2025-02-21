Security forces detain 34 in Manipur, Meira Paibis demand release

Imphal: In a major counter-insurgency operation (CIO) in Manipur, central security forces apprehended 34 individuals, including 10 students and 26 members of the socio-cultural organization Aranbam Tengol (AT), on Friday.

The operation was carried out in response to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s recent appeal urging citizens to surrender looted and illegal weapons within seven days.

During the operation at Janjao-Panung foothills in Kakching district, the Assam Rifles detained 26 AT members, including 10 students currently appearing for their Class X and XI examinations.

Following protests by the Meira Paibis, the students were later handed over to the local police station, while the remaining AT members remain in paramilitary custody.

In another operation at Koutruk foothills, near Kangpokpi district under Lamsang police station in Imphal West, eight village volunteers were picked up along with certain articles in the early hours of Friday. These individuals have not yet been transferred to the police.

The arrests triggered widespread protests in Kakching and Lamsang, with Meira Paibis demanding the unconditional release of those detained.

Shops and business establishments in the affected areas remained closed in protest against the security action. Further developments are awaited.