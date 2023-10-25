IMPHAL: A total of Rs 6.138 crore has been released for disbursement to a total number of 61,387 individuals in the ongoing communal violence in this strife-torn Manipur.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday (October 25).

Manipur chief minister said: “A total of Rs 6.138 crore has been released to DCs which will be utilized for providing the assistance to 61,387 persons presently living in relief camps in the state.”

“The state government will continue to provide assistance to everyone affected irrespective of the communities they belong to,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

The Manipur CM added: “Financial assistance of Rs 1000 per head has been disbursed for all the displaced persons residing at the relief camps on October 24, 2023, through the DCs.”

“These payments are aimed at providing the displaced people some assistance to purchase clothing and personal belongings as winter approaches in the state,” he said.

The Manipur chief minister also informed that “98.28% of the students staying at the relief camps have been admitted back to the nearest feasible schools”.

“The Department of Education-School has appointed Nodal Officers for each Relief camp and daily data on the requirements of displaced students is being collected by the department by opening a control room,” said CM Biren Singh.