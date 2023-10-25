IMPHAL: The Manipur government is under pressure from various quarters to keep restrictions on mobile internet services.

This was stated by the Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh while speaking to the media on Wednesday (October 25).

“My government is preparing for a special meeting with the concerned authorities on the present situation reviewing reinstating mobile internet services,” the Manipur CM said.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday (October 25) night and will discuss the prevailing situation and whether the time is ripe for the restoration of mobile internet services, the CM said.

The statement of the Manipur chief minister came at a time when the powerful All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) launched an indefinite agitation from October 24, by locking several government offices, including the offices of the deputy commissioners in the Naga-inhabited districts in the states.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.