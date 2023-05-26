IMPHAL: Over 2000 cases have been registered by Manipur police in connection with the large-scale violence in the state recently.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday (May 26), while briefing media persons in Imphal.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh further said that personnel of central armed paramilitary forces have been deployed across the state in adequate numbers.

“As per the union home ministry data, over 34,000 personnel of paramilitary forces are deployed in Manipur,” CM Biren Singh said.

The Manipur CM added: “The state government is also taking every possible step in ensuring security by deployment of its police force.”

He appealed to the people of Manipur to work towards restoration of peace in the state.

“Peace can be restored once again in Manipur. I appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace,” CM Biren Singh said.

He added: “We all have to stay united. There can be no division amongst people of Manipur.”

The Manipur chief minister also appealed to the people of the state not to resort to violence and instead consider resuming dialogue to address issues.

“Nothing can be achieved through violence. Any kind of problem can be resolved through talks,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

He also appealed the people of the state, who snatched weapons from different police stations or outposts during the violence to return them.

“Return the snatched weapons before the security forces start combing operations, or else one will have to face legal action,” the Manipur CM said.

The Manipur chief minister also expressed hope that the visit of union home minister Amit Shah in the coming days will ensure return of normalcy in the state.

“He is very capable leader. His visit will surely ensure return of peace and normalcy in the state,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

Notably, union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Manipur on May 29 on a four-day trip to the violence-hit state.

Amit Shah will be in Manipur from May 29 to June 1, during which he will engage in talks with all stakeholders.

On Thursday (May 25), Amit Shah had assured that justice will be served to all violence-affected people of Manipur.

“None involved in violence will be spared,” said union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday (May 25).

The union home minister had also said that it was “for the first time in the past six year in Manipur, since the BJP came to power in the state, violence of such nature broke out”.

While trying to distance the BJP governments – both at the centre and Manipur – from the violence, Amit Shah said that the violence broke out because of a court judgement.

“I urge all the people of Manipur to maintain peace,” said Amit Shah.

He added: “Every problem can be resolved via dialogue.”