IMPHAL: Retired Army officer – Colonel Nectar Sanjenbam – who led the 2015 Myanmar surgical strike has been tasked with handling the ethnic violence and clashes in Manipur.

Colonel (retired) Nectar Sanjenbam has been appointed as senior superintendent (combat) in the Manipur police department for a five-year tenure.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after violence and ethnic clashes erupted in the state between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Violence and ethnic clashes in Manipur have claimed over 170 lives and thousands of others were displaced.

Colonel (retired) Nectar Sanjenbam served in the 21 para special forces and was awarded the Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.