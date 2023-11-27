IMPHAL: In a proud moment for the Northeast state of Manipur, the crest unveiling ceremony of the Indian Navy’s INS Imphal, is set for Tuesday (November 28).

INS Imphal is the latest guided missile stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy.

Speaking about INS Imphal, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said: “INS Imphal holds special significance as it is the first Visakhapatnam-Class warship named after the capital of the Northeast state of India.”

He further said that the crest unveiling of INS Imphal “is a proud moment for the people of Manipur”.

Also read: Manipur: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda reaches Imphal for wedding with Lin Laishram

“A proud moment for the people of Manipur, as the nation honours the people of Manipur and the Northeast with such initiative and progress…” he said

It may be mentioned here that union defence minister Rajnath Singh will attend the crest unveiling of INS Imphal on Tuesday (November 28).

The ship was named Imphal – after the capital city of Manipur – during the launching ceremony on April 20, 2019.

This is the first capital warship to be named after a city in the Northeast region of India.

The ship was named in recognition of the Indian soldiers who fought in Battle of Imphal during World War II.