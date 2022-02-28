IMPHAL: A Manipur Police personnel was killed on Monday in a “suspected case of accidental firing” from his service rifle during the first phase of assembly elections to 38 seats in the northeastern state.

The policeman, identified as Naorem Ibochouba, was on poll duty in the Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district, said an official.

Ibochouba is a resident of Kakching district, said the official.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said condoled the death of the police personnel, and said that his body has been airlifted to Imphal and sent to a state-run hospital for autopsy, the officer added.