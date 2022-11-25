IMPHAL: There are plans of starting international flights from Imphal in Manipur to Mandalay in Myanmar and Bangkok in Thailand soon.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister Biren Singh.

These two international flights from Imphal in Manipur will be introduced under the UDAAN Scheme.

The Manipur chief minister further stated that the Imphal international airport is the third-busiest airport in Northeast.

“Works are underway to develop the Imphal airport by introducing a new integrated terminal and a cargo terminal,” Manipur chief minister Biren Singh said.

He added: “These new terminals will consolidate the air connectivity infrastructure in Manipur.”

The Manipur chief minister further said that the Northeast region connects India with “one of the most economically dynamic and politically significant geographies of the world”.

“As a gateway to the Southeast Asia, Manipur will play a significant role in implementing Act East Policy,” said CM Biren Singh.