IMPHAL: The Manipur government has put in serious efforts to protect and preserve the famous Loktak Lake.

Hydraulic excavators would be used by the authorities in Manipur to keep the Loktak Lake clean.

A total of 15 hydraulic excavators will be used to clean the Loktak Lake in Manipur.

Our of the 15 hydraulic excavators, nine were pressed into service by Manipur chief minister Biren Singh on Monday at an event in Imphal.

Notably, process of cleaning the Loktak Lake in Manipur has been intensified after the announcement that a couple of G20 meetings will be held in Manipur.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh said that the state government has set a deadline of February 2023 to clean the Loktak Lake.

Recently, the Manipur government demolished several home stays and other ‘illegal’ constructions around the Loktak Lake.

Notably, the Loktak Lake is the largest freshwater lake – not only in the Northeast, but in entire South Asia.

Last year, union minister Bhupender Yadav had assured the people of Loktak, that as per the Integrated Management Plan, Loktak Lake will be developed to boost the tourism sector of the region.