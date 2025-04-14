Outrage erupts in Manipur over Meitei flag desecration video

Imphal: Amidst the ongoing conflict in Manipur, a new wave of outrage has erupted within the Meitei community following the circulation of a viral social media video depicting a disrespectful act against the ‘Salai Taret flag‘, a revered symbol of the Meitei people, also known as the ‘Flag of Kangleipak’.

The distressing video appears to depict a group identified as suspected Kuki-Zo militants, clad in military-style uniforms and brandishing firearms, kicking and stomping on the Meitei flag.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Expressing the widespread outrage, All Manipur United Clubs Organization (AMUCO) President Nando Luwang on Monday, condemned the actions of the “misguided persons,” stating that the desecration of the flag is a profound insult to the entire Meitei community.

Luwang asserted that the armed individuals disrespecting the Meitei symbol likely belong to Kuki-Zo underground groups.

In response to this inflammatory incident, the AMUCO president urged the concerned officials to launch a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Luwang added that the act of disrespecting the Meitei community is an insult to the nation.

Notably, the Salai Taret Flag, a significant emblem of Meitei heritage and lineage, features seven distinct colors, each representing one of the primary Meitei clans: Ningthouja (Mangang), Luwang, Khuman, Angom, Moirang, Kha-Ngangba, and Salai-Leisangthem.

Tradition holds that the vibrant hues of the sun at the time of the birth of Ibudhou Pakhangba’s seven sons inspired the colors.

Moreover, the flag serves as a powerful visual representation of the diverse yet unified identity of the Meitei community.