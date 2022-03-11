Imphal: The new government in Manipur will be formed before March 19 when the current state assembly term ends, outgoing Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday.

He said that a decision on who will lead is expected to be decided in the next couple days.

National People’s Party (NPP), an ally in the existing government which won seven seats in the just-concluded state poll, will not be a part of the new dispensation, Singh told reporters in Imphal.

The decision on the new government and overall alliance would be taken by central observers of BJP who will come to Manipur.

The decision on the alliance will be taken by the observers in consultation with state unit authorities, he said.

Chief Minister Singh said he had submitted his resignation to the Governor at noon after the customary cabinet meeting in the morning.

The Governor asked him to continue as caretaker government till the new government is formed.

BJP won the majority this time securing 32 seats out of 60 in the Assembly election, the result for which was declared on Thursday.