Imphal: In a first, an 11-year-old boy from Manipur will represent India to fight against a Russian opponent in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) World Championship to be held in Goa from Dec 16 to 17, 2022.

Talking to reporters in Imphal on Monday, Rosham Meinam, a coach of the RMX MMA & Fitness Sports & Recreation, Imphal said that 11-year-old Korouhanba Urungpuren will take part in the 34 kg category of the championship organized by the Tribal Warrior.

Korouhanba is a resident of Sagolband Tera Amudon in Imphal and the son of RK Napoleon.

Rosham Meinam, a celebrity coach in the state and an athlete who trains Korouhanba has also expressed the hope that his student has good strength and will give a good performance in the championship.

His student has also good skills in these arts, the coach added.



Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a hybrid combat sport incorporating techniques from boxing, wrestling, judo, jujitsu, karate, Muay Thai (Thai boxing), and other disciplines.

Expressing his confidence, Korouhanba who was also at the press meet, said that he will fight it out for the win in the championship.