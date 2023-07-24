Aizawl: Security has been beefed up ahead of a state-wide solidarity protest by major civil society organisations in Mizoram, police said.

NGO Co-Ordination Committee, a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations, including Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), will stage a massive demonstration across the state on Tuesday to extend solidarity to the Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur and to condemn the atrocities committed to the tribal people.

A crucial meeting, presided over by Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla, was held on Sunday to assess security arrangements and deployments, police said in a statement.

The meeting also thoroughly reviewed measures taken to ensure the safety and security of Meitei in various parts of the state, the statement said.

Shukla directed police officials to ensure proper deployment, patrolling, and vigilance in all districts, especially in vulnerable areas, to prevent any untoward incidents.

Also Read: Assam: Woman from Manipur found dead in Guwahati

He emphasized the need for a sufficient number of reserve forces with vehicles and officers to facilitate quick deployment and response in case of any incident within their areas.

The DGP and a team of senior police officials also visited and conducted spot inspections on locations in Aizawl where the procession will be held on Tuesday.

The state police, in collaboration with administrative officials, are maintaining a close watch on the situation.

The statement said that senior police officers and all police personnel on the ground are working diligently to ensure the safety and security of Manipuri in various parts of Mizoram.

Also Read: Assam: ULFA-I threatens DGP GP Singh alleging ‘fake encounters’

Underscoring its commitment to protecting all citizens and upholding communal harmony, the state police also urged all civil society organisations, NGOs and the general public to assist them in maintaining peace and tranquillity.

Despite safety assurance by the state government, nearly 80 Meitei people left for Manipur by different flights on Sunday, an official said.

Principal consultant for civil aviation J. Lalhmingliana said that a total of 78 Meiteis living in Mizoram have returned to Manipur in three flights on Sunday.

On Saturday 65 Meitei people returned to Imphal following an advisory by an ex-militants association to leave for their “own safety.”

At least 31 Mizo students have also returned to Mizoram due to the prevailing situation in the neighbouring state after a video showing two Kuki women being paraded naked went viral, Lalhmingliana said.

There is no arrangement of special flights for the Meiteis till now as reported in a section of media, he said.