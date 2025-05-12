Imphal: The Meira Paibis, the women vigilantes of Manipur, have staged protests and demanded the immediate release of a ‘Village Volunteer’ who was allegedly arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from his residence in Bishnupur district.

During the protest demonstrations, the women activists staged a sit-in and also took out rallies in and around Saiton Heiyaikon under Kumbi assembly constituency in Bishnupur district on Sunday.

The placards at the protest sites read, “We condemn the arrest of village volunteers”, “Release the village volunteer immediately”, “Withdraw all charges against the village volunteer”, and “Meiraba should be released immediately without any condition”.

On the sidelines of the protests, Heiyaikon Meira Paibi secretary, Aheibam Babita, has stated that Nongthombam Meiraba (25), a resident of Saiton Heiyaikon and son of Nongthombam Mani, was arrested by the NIA from his residence on Saturday.

N Meiraba, who had been serving as a ‘village volunteer’ to protect the community from the anti-socials, was arrested without furnishing an arrest memo.

The secretary further stated that Meiraba is an innocent person and has been rendering service to protect his village from attacks carried out by Kuki narco-terrorists.