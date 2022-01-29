Manipur’s ace boxer and Olympian Sarjubala Devi has signed a deal with leading Indian boxing promoter Mujtaba Kamal and Grassroot Boxing Promotions and Management in Imphal.

The 28-year-old Manipuri boxer will be making her professional boxing debut on February 26 in Dubai.

Sarjubala is a silver medallist in the 2014 AIBA World Boxing Championship in Korea and a former Youth World Boxing gold medallist.

She is also a four-time national champion and has represented India in many international tournaments.

Sarjubala has won medals in almost all competitions that she has participated in.

She was ranked second in 2014 in her weight category.

Mujtaba’s company currently manages some of the top Indian professional boxers like Sabari J (current WBC India champion), Karthik S (WBC Asian silver winner), Faizan Anwar, Lalrinsanga Tlau (WBC youth world champion), Asif Asad, Gurpreet Singh and some other boxers.

Mujtaba said that he was happy to have added a sensational boxing talent to his stable.

“Today marks a significant day for our sport with the news that Sarjubala is joining the professional ranks,” he said.

“She is one of the most recognised Indian women’s amateur boxers of all time and a public figure in Manipur,” Mujtaba said.