Imphal: A body of a 32-year-old woman found floating in a public pond at Malom Tulihan Terakha, near the Imphal International Airport under Imphal West district of Manipur on Friday morning.

Reports from the police said that, some passerby found the body floating in a public pond in a suspicious circumstance at around 5 am on Friday morning and immediately informed the police about the incident.

Upon receiving the information, a team of Singjamei police and forensic experts rushed to the spot and started to investigate the matter.

Later, authorities identified the body as Thokchom Ongbi Matouleibi, 32, wife of Th Tomba, 33, a resident of Malom Tulihal under the Singjamei police station.



Police deposited the deceased body at the mortuary of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal East.

