Manipur woman found dead in Delhi, suicide suspected

Guwahati: A 20-year-old woman from Manipur was found dead in an apparent suicide near Maharani Bagh, South Delhi, early on the morning of April 19, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Priyaluxmi Devi Khangebam, originally from Bishnupur, Manipur.

She had been living in Delhi since October 2024, sharing a rented flat in Kilokari with her roommate, Marina, and working at a BPO in Noida, iEnergizer.

The police were alerted at 6:22 AM after a PCR call reported a body near Gupta Store, Maharani Bagh. Investigations, supported by CCTV footage from the building’s rooftop, showed Priyaluxmi walking alone before jumping from the roof, suggesting suicide.

A suicide note was found on her mobile phone during a forensic examination of her flat. In the note, Priyaluxmi expressed feelings of isolation, failure, and emotional distress, along with prolonged mental exhaustion.

Authorities have confirmed the case to be a suicide, with further investigation ongoing to understand the circumstances leading to her death.

The woman’s family has been informed, and her body has been sent for postmortem at the AIIMS mortuary. Investigators are exploring potential factors like workplace stress or personal issues that may have contributed to the tragedy.