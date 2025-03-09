Imphal: A joint team of central and state security forces apprehended a woman with 127 grams of suspected heroin during an anti-drug operation along the inter-district border of Churachandpur and Bishnupur on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs from across the border about illegal drug operations, personnel from the Manipur Police and Assam Rifles launched a swift operation.

According to an official report, the team successfully arrested 37-year-old Farida Begum from Phougakchao Awang Leikai, near Ibudhou Thangjing Temple along NH-02. During the raid, security forces recovered 10 soap cases containing approximately 127 grams of suspected heroin from her possession.

During preliminary questioning, the accused revealed that the contraband was handed over to her by an alleged drug smuggler. Meanwhile, police are actively pursuing leads to track down the supplier and dismantle the network involved.

Further investigations are underway.

