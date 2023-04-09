Imphal: Kashungnao Olivia, the wife of banned outfit Manipur Naga Peoples Front (MNPF) chairman John Francis Kashung, was arrested on a charge of her involvement in extortion activities in Manipur.

Police said Olivia worked as an overground worker of the MNPF and extorted money from businessmen, government officials and common people in the Ukhrul district of Manipur bordering Myanmar, a police official said on Sunday.

Based on specific information regarding the movement of some members of MNPF cadres, a team of Special Commando Unit of the Manipur police under the supervision of Th. Krishnatombi Singh, Superintendent of Police Railway launched an operation at the Nungourok area in Chandel district on Saturday, the official said.

During the operation, Kashungnao Olivia, 55, from Nungourok village in Chandel District was arrested.

On preliminary questioning, Olivia revealed that she is the wife of John Francis Kashung who is the Chairman of MNPF, the official added.

She further revealed that she worked as an overground worker of the banned MNPF under the command of her husband.

Olivia further said that she collected huge amounts of money from businessmen, Government offices, and the general public in the Ukhrul area for the organization.

On April 3, she received Rs. 15,000 through Gpay on her mobile.

The arrested person along with seized items was handed over to Machi Police Station for taking further necessary legal action against her, the official added.