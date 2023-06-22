IMPHAL: At least two soldiers of the Indian Army sustained injuries after armed miscreants opened fire upon them in Manipur.

This incident took place at North Boljang in Imphal West district of Manipur at around 5 in the morning on Thursday (June 22).

This was confirmed by the Spear Corps (III Corps) of the Indian Army.

“Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in N Boljang, Imphal West district in the morning hours of 22 June,” the Spear Corps stated.

The Army troopers resorted to “calibrated response to avoid any collateral damage”.

“Two soldiers sustained minor injuries – both stable,” the Army informed.

One INSAS machine gun was later recovered from the site of the firing by the security personnel.

“Additional columns inducted and operations are in progress,” the Army added.

Earlier on Wednesday (June 21), at least three individuals, including two minors, were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), concealed inside an SUV, detonated at Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Kwakta is a Muslim-majority area, situated close to the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district of Manipur, which lies less than 5 km away.